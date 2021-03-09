10.5% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — More than 10% of Wisconsin’s population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Over 2 million doses have been made available to Wisconsin, while over 1.7 million doses have been administered throughout the state. DHS officials said 613,542 Wisconsinites have fully completed the vaccine series, which is 10.5% of the state’s population.

That’s well above the state’s all-time total of positive cases, which has reached 567,334. Of that amount, 6,552 cases are active.

Wisconsin confirmed 463 new cases of the virus, a noticeable increase after the state reported fewer than 200 cases Monday. The latest case count is also above the seven-day rolling average of 391.

The positive percentage of new tests has stayed in place Tuesday, with the seven-day average remaining at 2.2%.

There were 29 new deaths recorded Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,510. Health officials said 70 more people have also been hospitalized, a surge from Monday’s 27 hospitalizations.

