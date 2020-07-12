10.1% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive, confirmed cases decreases by 157

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Sunday that 10.1% of new COVID-19 tests have come back positive, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 36,448.

The new data shows the percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 have increased more than 2 percentage points since Saturday when 7.7% of new tests came back positive.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,617 new test results of which 769 cases came back positive, according to state and county officials.

Numbers released by DHS on Sunday show that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has decreased by 157 in the past 24 hours.

No new deaths were reported, so the statewide death toll remains at 820 people.

More than 653,352 people have tested negative for the disease and 7,305 people have recovered from their infections.

On Friday, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County announced that they received 15,000 face coverings donation from Boomers Naturals for families in need of necessary protection from COVID-19.

