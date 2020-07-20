10.1% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as testing declines

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin has stayed above 10% Monday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

Out of the 6,992 people tested, 10.1% of tests came back positive, which is a minuscule decline from Sunday’s 10.3%. A more noticeable drop is the reduced testing in the state, as the number of tests conducted Monday were about half of what was reported Saturday.

It’s also a fraction of Wisconsin’s overall testing capacity, as up to 24,162 tests can be ran daily across 83 active labs.

State and county health officials confirmed 770* new cases Monday, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 43,100. Up until Monday, Wisconsin confirmed over 800 new cases of the virus for six days in a row.

As the number of new cases remains consistently high, school districts in Madison and Sun Prairie have recently announced plans to begin the school year with all-virtual learning.

DHS officials said 9,037 cases are still active, and 22 more people have been hospitalized. With over 11,000 hospital beds in the state, 26% are still available. There are also 980 ventilators left for patient use.

Three more people have died due to the virus, with at least 849 deaths confirmed across the state. That makes up roughly 2% of all positive cases.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at stores throughout Wisconsin and the rest of the country, a number of mask mandates went into effect Monday, including at all Walmart and Woodman’s locations.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.