Child suffers life-threatening injury in Madison shooting; home, vehicle also hit by bullets

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — An 11-yea-old child suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Madison’s east side, according to the Madison Police Department.

The shooting happened on East Washington Avenue near Lexington Ave. around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said shots were fired between two vehicles. An 11-year-old girl was shot in the head. Police believe the driver of the vehicle she was in was the intended target in the shooting.

Police said an occupied home and uninvolved car were also hit by bullets.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the case. No arrests have been made in this case.

