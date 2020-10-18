1 stabbed, 1 arrested on State Street, MPD says

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — One person was treated for minor injuries after a stabbing on State Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to an incident report, police said they responded to a report of two men fighting in the 600 block of State Street around 4:20 p.m.

Police said during the fight, one man used a knife and stabbed the other man.

The report said the victim received treatment and was arrested for charges related to the altercation. The man suspected of stabbing the other man was also arrested and taken to Dane County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.



