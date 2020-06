1 shot on Madison’s east side Sunday night

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — One person was shot and taken to a hospital in a shooting on Madison’s east side Sunday night.

According to Madison police, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said it is currently an active investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area.

