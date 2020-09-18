1 resident displaced following stovetop fire in Wilson Street apartment

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews responded early Thursday morning to an apartment building in the 1100 block of East Wilson Street after a resident started a stovetop fire while cooking.

According to a news release, the resident was cooking around 12:50 a.m. when a flare-up happened. As the resident grabbed a fire extinguisher, the the building’s automatic sprinkler system started up.

Firefighters arrived a short time later to discover the fire had already been extinguished.

Crews turned off the sprinkler system, opened up windows to disperse the smoke and helped collect and drain water from the sprinkler system.

One resident was displaced due to the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

