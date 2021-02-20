1 person taken to hospital after Belleville snowmobile crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — One person was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon a snowmobile crash in Belleville.

According to Dane County Dispatch, officials from Belleville Fire and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 69 and County Highway A.

Dispatch said the person was taken to a hospital, but did not have an update on their condition.

