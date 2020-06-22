1 person injured following Sun Prairie shots fired, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Athletic Way.

Officers received a call reporting shots fired at 5:09 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Police arrived on the scene a short time later where they found three people who were believed to be involved in the incident.

One of the people was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear if the person was shot.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-831-7336.

