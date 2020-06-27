1 person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle vs. truck crash, deputies say

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

TOWN OF WELLINGTON, Wis. — A person suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle vs. truck crash Thursday evening.

According to Monroe County dispatch, a call came in at 6:27 p.m. about a motorcycle vs. truck crash in the Town of Wellington.

Officials said a 2012 Harley Davidson rear ended a stopped 1998 Ford truck when both were eastbound on Midway Avenue. The rider of the motorcycle was med-flighted for life-threatening injuries by Gundersen Air, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said the three people inside the truck were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and names will be released at a later date, according to the release.

The Wilton Ambulance Service, Tomah Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wilton First Responders also assisted with the crash.





COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments