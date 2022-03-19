DOJ investigating deadly Juneau County fire

by Stephen Cohn

UNION CENTER, Wis. — One person was found dead after a fire in Juneau County on Saturday morning.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a house fire in the Village of Union Center around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said they were told two people were inside the home.

One of those people was later found safe in the City of Elroy, but authorities said the other person was found dead inside the home.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The name of the victim will be released once family is notified, the release said.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with the investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations.

