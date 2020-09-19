1 person flown to area hospital following Monroe Co. vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ADRIAN, Wis. — A pedestrian was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night after being struck by a van while walking on Highway 16 near County Highway T.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was dispatched to the area around 9:25 p.m. for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that the pedestrian was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 16 when a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan, which was traveling eastbound, struck the victim.

The victim was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Officials closed Highway 16 for roughly an hour and a half as they investigated the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department , Oakdale first responders, Tomah Rescue Technicians and Gundersen Air all helped the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with the response.

