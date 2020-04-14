1-on-1 with Brad Davison

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON – The Wisconsin men’s basketball team entered the Big Ten tournament as the hottest team in the conference, but they didn’t even get a shot at cutting down the nets in Indy.

After the tournament was canceled, most of the Badgers went home and tried to adjust to the new norm.

“There’s little things you take for granted, like being able to go to the same gym, shoot at the same hoop” – @braddavi34 @BadgerMBB‘s Brad Davison is excited to eventually see his teammates in person, but for now he’ll keep adjusting to this new norm #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/h7vokBJHYP — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 14, 2020



Sports Director Zach Hanley caught up with Brad Davison who’s been in Minnesota ever since.

Comments

comments