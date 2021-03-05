1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of the teens convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the fictional internet horror character Slender Man is expected to ask for release from a Wisconsin mental health facility.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Waukesha County Circuit Court judge who in 2017 sentenced her to 25 years in a mental health institution and ask for her conditional release.

A jury found Weier not criminally responsible due to a mental disease in the stabbing that nearly killed Payton Leutner in 2014. Another classmate, Morgan Geyser is serving 40 years at a mental health facility.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

