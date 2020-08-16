1 killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash near Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. — One person died Saturday night in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 16 that closed down the roadway for roughly four hours.

An initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Honda was traveling eastbound when the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet was headed westbound on the roadway. Officials said the report of the crash came in at 9:28 p.m.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to escape their vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Sparta police, Sparta Ambulance Service, Sparta Area Fire Department, Monroe County Highway Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner all helped at the scene.

