1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving ambulance

Associated Press by Associated Press

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — One person has died and four others have been injured in a crash involving an ambulance in Fond du Lac.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a car ran a red light about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and struck the ambulance.

A passenger in the car was thrown from the vehicle and died. The driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital.

A patient in the ambulance and two crew members suffered minor injuries.

