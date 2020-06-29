1 killed, 3 injured in fatal two-vehicle crash near Juda

JUDA, Wis. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Highway S on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash around 3:35 p.m. Sunday. During a preliminary investigation into the crash, law enforcement officials discovered that a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 11, and a 2014 Subaru Forester was traveling Northbound on Highway S when the two vehicles collided.

As the vehicles approached the intersection, 82-year-old Raymond Stonehocker, the driver of the Subaru, failed to yield to 39-year-old Darius C. Marzette, the driver of the Tahoe. The vehicles collided in the intersection, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

Stonehocker suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital before later being transferred to UW Hospital. Dorothy Stonehocker, a 79-year-old passenger in the Subaru, suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Dorothy was later taken to the UW Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Marzette and a juvenile passenger in the Tahoe were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Green County emergency medical services and the Juda Fire Department helped with the response.

The crash is still under investigation.

