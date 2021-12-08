1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Wisconsin Dells

by Matthew Clark

File photo

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – A portion of I-90/94 is back open Wednesday morning after one person died and three others were injured after a crash Tuesday night in Sauk County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities responded to the crash around 9 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.

Three people were driving in a Honda Civic when they crashed into two semi-trucks.

One of the car’s passengers, a 61-year-old man from Amherst, Wisconsin died during the crash.

The 34-year-old driver from Madison and a 29-year-old passenger from Verona, were taken to UW Hospital in Madison with non-life threatening injuries.

A 51-year-old semi-truck driver from Connecticut was also taken to UW Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other semi-truck driver, a 64-year-old man from Alberta, Canada, was not injured.

The incident is still under investigation.

The road was closed for just under 10 hours, but all lanes are now clear.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.