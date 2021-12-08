1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Wisconsin Dells, troopers say

by Matthew Clark

File photo

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Sauk County Tuesday night.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities responded to the crash around 9 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-90 near Wisconsin Dells.

Three people were driving in a Honda Civic when they crashed into two semi-trucks.

One of the car’s passengers, a 61-year-old man from Amherst, Wisconsin died during the crash.

The 34-year-old driver from Madison and a 29-year-old passenger from Verona, were taken to UW Hospital in Madison with non-life threatening injuries.

A 51-year-old semi-truck driver from Connecticut was also taken to UW Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other semi-truck driver, a 64-year-old man from Alberta, Canada, was not injured.

The incident is still under investigation.

