1 killed, 2 shot in Rockford motel standoff

Logan Rude by CNN, Logan Rude

ROCKFORD, Ill. — One person is dead and two others are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting that turned into a standoff at a Super 8 motel in Rockford, Illinois, authorities said.

The suspect was barricaded inside the motel, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O’Shea said in a news conference near the scene.

According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department, the stand off ended after police found the suspect dead from what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The stand-off at the Super 8 Motel has ended with the suspect found deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A formal release will follow once more details become available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 17, 2020



Authorities were called to the motel shortly after midnight. Officers found the three victims when they responded to a report of shots fired, according to the chief.

Officers found the suspect in the building, O’Shea said, and exchanged gunfire.

A SWAT team was called to the active scene that “continues to evolve,” and the motel has been evacuated, according to the chief.

CNN has reached out to authorities for more details.

Developing story – more to come.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Comments

comments