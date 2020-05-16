1 killed, 2 others hospitalized in two-vehicle crash

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

BELOIT, Wis. — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Keeler and Wisconsin avenues.

Police said Jose L. Zuniga, 24, was driving with four other people in his car when officers from the South Beloit Police Department tried to stop him before Zuniga’s vehicle left Illinois and entered Wisconsin.

Law enforcement officials said Zuniga was spotted driving at a high speed before he crashed into another vehicle shortly after crossing state lines.

Beloit police said they were at a distance when they saw Zuniga’s vehicle turn onto Keeler Avenue. Police said they heard the crash a short time later.

According to the post, three people who were in the other vehicle involved in the crash were hospitalized due to injuries from the collision. One of them was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Zuniga was arrested in suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and three passengers in his vehicle were arrested for underage drinking.

The Beloit Police Department said the crash remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments