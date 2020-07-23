1 killed, 2 injured in crash between SUV, agricultural vehicle, sheriff says

TOWN OF MACKFORD, Wis. — One driver was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday night in a crash between an SUV and agricultural vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 8:58 p.m. to a report of a wreck on County Road A at Hickory Road in the town of Mackford.

According to the report, the caller told authorities an SUV had collided with a self-propelled agricultural sprayer.

At 9:01 p.m., first responders began arriving at the scene, the report said. ThedaStar and Med Flight helicopters were then requested to respond. The vehicles were in the ditch rolled on their sides north of the intersection.

Officials said the 73-year-old man driving the SUV was dead. The 72-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV was severely injured, and transported to the hospital by helicopter. The 60-year-old man operating the self-propelled agricultural sprayer suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

According to the report, the SUV was headed north on County Road A and struck the agricultural sprayer that was headed east on Hickory Road from the stop sign at the intersection with County Road A.

Officials said County Road A was closed for about 8.5 hours. The highway was reopened shortly before 5 a.m. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the names of those involved were being withheld Thursday.

