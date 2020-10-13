1 killed, 1 injured after electrocution in Dunkirk, sheriff says

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark

DUNKIRK, Wis. — One man is dead and another man is recovering after they were electrocuted Tuesday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men were building scaffolding ahead of a siding job around 9:45 a.m. They were working at a home along the 1400 block of Spring Road in the town of Dunkirk, which is near Stoughton.

The wind caught a tall metal pole they were holding, causing it to hit a 7200 volt power line.

Both of them were electrocuted.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital. A 28-year-old man is expected to survive.

The Dane County Medical Examiner is waiting to release the name of the 33-year-old until after family has been notified.

