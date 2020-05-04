1 injured in town of Beloit crash, car found pinned against tree

Photos courtesy of Sharon Wisen via Town of Beloit Fire Dept.

BELOIT, Wis. — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday in the town of Beloit, according to a social media post by the Town of Beloit Fire Department.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Riverside Drive around 1:35 a.m. for a rollover crash.

Crews said no one was near the car when they arrived. An ambulance was sent to Crystal Lane and Park Ave. a short time later for a person believed to be involved in the crash, the post said.

One person was taken to the hospital, the post said.

