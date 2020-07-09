1 injured in Fitchburg crash involving motorcycle, bicycle, dispatchers say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

FITCHBURG, Wis. — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle and bicycle, according to Dane County dispatchers.

It’s unclear what condition that person is in.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Borchert Road and County Road M in Fitchburg.

News 3 Now has a crew at the scene and will update this article when more information is released.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments