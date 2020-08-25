1 injured during crash on Madison’s east side, dispatchers say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — At least one person was injured during a Tuesday afternoon crash on Madison’s east side, according to Dane County dispatchers.

The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Packers Avenue and International Lane.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. It’s unclear what condition that person was in.

Part of the intersection is blocked because of the crash.

Dane County dispatchers said one person involved in the crash left the scene.