1 in 8 students pick up meals in first week of new MMSD meal program

Back in Madison, virtual learning continues and district leaders are trying to get the word out that even though they are not meeting in person, they still have food available for students. During the first week of their new meal program, administrators say one in eight students picked up meals.

