1 in 10 people in Dane Co. have received COVID-19 vaccine so far

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy of UW Health/John Maniaci

MADISON, Wis. — More than 10 percent of people in Dane County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest numbers from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The county updates its vaccination data twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

In their latest update, they say a total of 56,798 people in Dane County have now been vaccinated. Of those people, 28.9% are in the 65+ age group that is currently being prioritized.

A total of 18,132 people, or 3.3% of the county, have completed all doses of the vaccine.

More information is available on Public Health Madison and Dane County’s coronavirus dashboard, and statewide data is available on Channel3000’s Vaccine HQ page.

