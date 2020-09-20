1 hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wound in Beloit shooting

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Broad Street that left one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Saturday evening.

Police said a fight broke out in a parking lot around 6:25 p.m. The fight escalated, and the victim was shot in the leg.

Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the fight or shooting is asked to call the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

The incident is still under investigation.

