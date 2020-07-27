1 hospitalized in UTV crash, driver arrested on suspicion of driving drunk, officials say

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after a UTV she was riding in crashed on Hubred Lane just before 11:30 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The driver, 25-year-old Khamon Uphoff, was arrested by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

A second passenger, a 21-year-old Cottage Grove man, was uninjured in the crash.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and a DNR warden responded to the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement is investigating the crash.

