1 hospitalized following motorcycle vs. SUV crash that left motorcycle fully engulfed in flames

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — One person was hospitalized Wednesday night after a motorcycle vs. SUV crash that left the motorcycle fully engulfed in flames on John Nolen Drive.

When medics arrived shortly before 8 p.m., they were directed to the motorcycle driver. Bystanders and Madison police officers were tending to the victim in the median of John Nolen Drive at the time.

The motorcyclist is expected to recover from his injuries. The SUV driver said they were not injured in the crash.

Engine Co. 3 from the Madison Fire Department worked to extinguish the motorcycle fire.

Officials did not share any details about what caused the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.