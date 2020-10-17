1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing in Middleton

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in Middleton on Friday night.

According to an incident report, police responded to a disturbance in a parking lot near 2128 Allen Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said a person was stabbed by a suspect, who they said is currently in custody.

The report said there is no threat to the community, but anyone with information is asked to contact Middleton police.

