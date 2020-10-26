1 displaced following west side cooking fire

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A cooking fire on Madison’s west side injured one person and displaced another Saturday night.

Crews were sent to the 2800 block of Cimarron Trail shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to the incident report.

Occupants told the firefighters they believed the fire was out, but officials saw smoke and fire on the stovetop after entering through the patio door. The fire was quickly extinguished, and a crew began to ventilate the unit.

One person was taken to the hospital for fire-related injuries. Smoke and fire damage affected the kitchen area and also led to another person being temporarily displaced.

An investigation later determined the fire was accidental and caused by cooking. Occupants said the stove was not working correctly and had reportedly been running the burners too high.

