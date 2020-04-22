1 displaced following oven fire in downtown Madison

Chris Verhyen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says one person has been displaced after an oven fire Tuesday night downtown.

MFD responded to the apartment complex at 29 North Hancock St. around 8 p.m. Residents were in the process of evacuating while crews arrived on scene.

The fire was put out about 20 minutes later, and everyone was allowed back into the building.

There are no reports of any injuries.

