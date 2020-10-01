1 displaced following Luann Lane apartment fire

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A Luann Lane resident and their dog were displaced Wednesday night due to extensive smoke and soot damage caused by a kitchen fire.

Firefighters with the Madison Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of Luann Lane just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, saw hot black smoke coming from a second-floor apartment unit.

Crews entered the apartment to put out the fire, but when they found the source, they discovered the fire had already burned itself out. It had started near a stove in an apartment kitchen.

Everybody escaped the apartment building safely. No one was injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced resident.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.