1 displaced after Sun Prairie bathroom fire

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — One person was displaced Thursday night after a fire in Sun Prairie.

According to a news release, officials responded to the 600 block of Thomas Drive for a report of a structure fire shortly before 6 p.m.

The release said the first arriving officer saw nothing showing from the exterior but a light haze of smoke on the building’s first floor.

Officials said crews found a small fire in a bathroom and extinguished it using a fire extinguisher.

Several patients were treated for minor injuries and one person was displaced.

Officials said the fire damage was contained to the bathroom and minor smoke damage was spread throughout the apartment.

An estimated amount of smoke and fire damage is $5,000.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.