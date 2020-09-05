1 dead following multi-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road that hospitalized 3

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Madison Police Department officials said the crash started when one vehicle struck a guardrail and went airborne, ejecting both the driver and child who was sitting in the passenger seat. Initial reports indicate both occupants were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The vehicle landed on the hood of another vehicle before continuing to roll down a nearby hill, according to an incident report.

Police said one of the victims who was ejected from the vehicle later succumbed to their injuries they suffered in the crash. Officials did not say if it was the driver or the child passenger.

The crash is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department.

