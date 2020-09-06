1 dead following motorcycle crash on County Highway HH

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MARION, Wis. — A motorcyclist died Saturday night following a crash in Juneau County, according to law enforcement officials.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was driving on County Highway HH when the they lost control for unknown reasons. They were subsequently ejected from the motorcycle.

First responders arrived on the scene around 9:23 p.m., and performed life saving measures on the victim. The motorcyclist, who was located near the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement. The identity of the deceased driver is unknown.

