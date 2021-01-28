1 dead, another injured in Milwaukee apartment fire

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say one person has died and another has been injured in an apartment building fire on Milwaukee’s near south side early Thursday.

Battalion Chief Travis Jones tells WTMJ-TV that 30 to 40 tenants have been displaced by the fire on the third floor of the building.

Some residents stayed warm in a city bus while firefighters worked the scene just after midnight in single digit temperatures.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

