1 dead after powerful storm leaves devastation in Midwest

Associated Press by Associated Press

Courtesy of Heather McNeill, Platteville

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without power after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region.

Monday’s storms caused damage linked to the death of a woman found clutching a young boy in her storm-battered mobile home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Officials say she died at a hospital after firefighters pulled her from debris, but the boy believed to be her grandson wasn’t injured.

The storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, causing widespread property and crop damage.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee said Tuesday morning that it was likely an EF-0 tornado that caused damage in Lake Geneva on Monday.

JUST IN: NWS in Milwaukee says that a storm survey crew found damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado in Lake Geneva. (Did you see storm damage in your area? 📷⤵️) https://t.co/GlLPCxVija — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) August 11, 2020

The storm left downed trees and power lines that blocked roadways in Chicago and its suburbs. In Iowa, three mobile coronavirus testing sites were temporarily closed after suffering storm damage.

PHOTOS: Parts of southern Wisconsin sustain storm damage

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.