1 dead after Monroe County motorcycle crash, officials say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. — One person died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a crash on Highway 27 near Marigold Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Officials said they found a 2001 Harley Davidson in the east ditch, with both a driver and passenger ejected from the bike.

Authorities said both the driver and passenger were flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger later died.

The release said Highway 27 was closed for about 1.5 hours during the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.