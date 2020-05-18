1 dead after Little Falls UTV rollover

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

TOWNSHIP OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. — One person died Saturday night after fatal UTV rollover.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to the accident on private property off of Aaron Avenue around 10 p.m.

Authorities said the lone occupant of the UTV was pronounced dead at the scene from a rollover crash in a recreational motor vehicle.

A news release said alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

Officials said the name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments