1 dead, 5 injured in Dunn County house fire

Associated Press by Associated Press

MENOMONIE, Wis. — One man is dead and five people, including four children, are injured after a house fire in Dunn County.

Authorities say the fire happened Sunday afternoon in Spring Brook Township. Six people were in the house at the time. The man who died was unable to get out of the house.

A woman and four children suffered thermal injuries and lacerations and they are being treated at different hospitals.

Two other adults who live at the house were not home at the time the fire started. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

