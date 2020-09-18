1 dead, 2 injured after Dodge County crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

freeimages.com

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — One person died in a Dodge County crash on Monday afternoon.

According to an incident report from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, State Patrol responded to a crash at an intersection near Juneau County.

The report said officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. The crash reportedly involved an older Oldsmobile sedan, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Squad car and a tractor trailer. Authorities said the driver of the Oldsmobile failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the tractor trailer pushing the Oldsmobile into the squad car.

Officials said each vehicle was occupied by just a driver.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Mark Schimdt, 68, of Hustisford, died, according to the release. The deputy and tractor trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.