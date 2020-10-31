1 dead, 2 hospitalized after triple-shooting on Madison’s west side

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — One person is dead and two are in the hospitalized after a triple-shooting on Madison’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Madison police said one person was found dead outside the Wexford Ridge apartment complex when they arrived shortly before 1:40 p.m.

BREAKING: Police tell us this is a triple shooting. One person is dead, two rushed to the hospital. UW Hospital placed on lockdown in the meantime. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/IWCTmO1VSP — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 31, 2020

Police said two other people were hospitalized and are being treated at UW Hospital, which has been placed unded heightened security Saturday afternoon. People were still allowed in and our of the hospital, according to a spokesperson.

It’s unclear if the injuries to those in the hospital are life-threatening, police said.

According to an incident report, the suspect and victims are believed to know each other.

Authorities said they are still searching for a person involved. They have not revealed the identities of the victim or those in the hospital.

