1 dead, 1 injured in a U.S. Highway 18 crash

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — One person died and another was injured Saturday morning in a crash on Highway 18 east of County Highway CH in Iowa County.

The initial investigation concluded that an eastbound vehicle crossed over the center-line into the westbound lanes of Highway 18 before striking a westbound vehicle head-on. The eastbound vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed, according to officials.

The driver, 83 years old, of the eastbound vehicle died as a result of the crash. The driver, 36 years old, of the westbound vehicle was transported to a hospital for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

