1 arrested after early-morning disturbance on East Washington Avenue Tuesday

One person is in custody after a disturbance on East Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Madison police said they got several reports for shots fired on the street near the Starkweather Creek just after 2 a.m. This is the same area where a 19-year-old was shot Sunday night.

Police found several people there who they believed were part of the active disturbance. Officers found one person who said their head was hurt after being hit. Five shell casings were found nearby, but no gun weapon was found.

A car was towed as part of the investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Madison Police Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

