1 airlifted to Madison hospital following crash in Iowa County

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CLYDE, Wis. — One person was airlifted to a Madison hospital following a crash in Iowa County.

Deputies responded to Highway 130 in the township of Clyde around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

One vehicle was involved in the crash. The release did not specify if anyone else was injured or if multiple people were in the vehicle.

One person was airlifted to a Madison hospital, the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.