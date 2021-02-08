$1.5 million cash bond set for Fox River Mall shooting suspect
APPLETON, Wis. — The teen suspected of a fatal shooting at Fox River Mall made his initial court appearance Monday.
Dezman Ellis, 17, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide on suspicion of shooting Jovanni Frausto. A second person also suffered injuries.
The Outagamie County judge set a $1.5 million cash bond. WFRV-TV said court officials believe Ellis is a “flight risk” who received help from his family to get to Iowa, where he was eventually taken into custody. Ellis has since been extradited to Wisconsin.
A preliminary hearing has not been set.
