$1.5 million cash bond set for Fox River Mall shooting suspect

William Glasheen Authorities respond to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wis., after two people were shot in the mall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

APPLETON, Wis. — The teen suspected of a fatal shooting at Fox River Mall made his initial court appearance Monday.

Dezman Ellis, 17, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide on suspicion of shooting Jovanni Frausto. A second person also suffered injuries.

The Outagamie County judge set a $1.5 million cash bond. WFRV-TV said court officials believe Ellis is a “flight risk” who received help from his family to get to Iowa, where he was eventually taken into custody. Ellis has since been extradited to Wisconsin.

A preliminary hearing has not been set.

