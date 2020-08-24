$1.5 million bond set for third suspect in connection with killing of Anisa Scott

Site staff by Site staff

Ward

MADISON, Wis. — Bond has been set for the third suspect charged in the shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.

According to court records, a $1.5 million cash bond was set for 17-year-old Jerry Ward on Monday.

He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

Perion Carreon,19, and Andre Brown,16, have also been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in Scott’s death.

